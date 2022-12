Not Available

Pegasus Bookstore is going through hard times due to competition from internet bookstores. Kitamura Aki and Nishioka Riko are employees at Pegasus Bookstore. Aki is 23 years old. She has a strong will and freewheeling personality. She places her job and dreams above marriage. Riko is a 40-year-old single woman. She is the vice-manager at the bookstore. She has pride in her work. The two women have completely different personalities.