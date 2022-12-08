Not Available

Spike TV has ordered "Tattoo Rescue", an hour-long pilot from the team behind ratings magnet Ink Master. The project, which joins Master as well as Tattoo Nightmares, centers on renowned tattoo expert Joey Germinario, aka “Joey Tattoo,” and his team of experts as they travel the country transforming failing tattoo studios into profitable businesses. In a reality TV-friendly twist, the New Jersey native will have to deal with a mix of belligerent owners, obstinate tattoo artists and shops with massive health code violations.