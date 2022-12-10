Not Available

Tavis Smiley features a unique mix of news and pop culture to combine for one thought-provoking and entertaining program. A hybrid of news, issues and entertainment, it features interviews with artists, activists, newsmakers, politicians and everyday people. Since its first season, the show has won four NAACP Image Awards for "Outstanding Television, News, Talk, or Information (Series or Special)." Taped at KCET studios, Tavis Smiley is the first West Coast talk show for PBS and is produced by The Smiley Group Inc./TS Media Inc. in association with KCET/Hollywood.