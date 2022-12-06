Not Available

Taxi

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount Television

Taxi's success was due to its excellent writing, Burrows's award-winning directing using his innovative four-camera technique, and its largely unknown but talented cast. Danny DeVito's Louie DePalma soon became one of the most despised men on television--possibly the most unredeemable and worthless louse of a character ever to reside on the small screen. Andy Kaufman's foreign mechanic Latka Gravas provided over-the-top comedy within an ensemble emphasizing subtle character humor.

Cast

Danny DeVitoLouie De Palma
Tony DanzaTony Banta
Judd HirschAlex Reiger
Jeff ConawayBobby Wheeler
Marilu HennerElaine O'Connor-Nardo
Andy KaufmanLatka Gravas

