FOX has ordered "HOME FREE", a new competition series that will feature never-before-seen twists and plenty of surprises, as couples vie to win their dream home. From Relativity Television and executive producer Tom Forman ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition"), and hosted by famed professional contractor Mike Holmes ("Holmes on Homes®"), the eight-episode unscripted series breaks ground Wednesday, July 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.