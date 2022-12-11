Not Available

Teach My Pet to Do That celebrates the hidden intellectual potential of our nations pets. We are a nation of animal lovers with over half of us owning some sort of pet. Watching funny and entertaining pet's on line is a bit of a national obsession but rarely do we think our own pets are capable of such feats of brilliance. Teach My Pet to Do That will wipe away that misconception and, using only positive reinforcement training, will prove that any pet has the potential to be an internet superstar. The Teach My Pet, Pet School is a place where domesticated pets of all shapes, sizes and species enroll to be taught tricks that enrich the lives of animal and owner.