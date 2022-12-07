Not Available

The seven-episode one-hour series chronicles the experience of the veteran film, television and stage star as he steps into the toughest role yet, as a first-year teacher at Philadelphia's largest urban high school. Long before his iconic acting career, which includes roles in "Taxi" and "Who's The Boss," Tony Danza received a degree in History Education. During the 2009-2010 school year, he took on his most challenging and rewarding role yet as he stepped into the classroom as a full-time teacher at Philadelphia's NortheastHigh School . "Teach: Tony Danza" follows the first year-teacher as he instructs a 10th-grade English class with 26 students in back-to-back 45-minute periods.