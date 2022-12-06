Not Available

Teacher's Pet (also known as Disney's Teacher's Pet) is an American Disney animated television series about a 11 year old boy and his dog who dresses up as a boy. Created by Gary Baseman, Bill Steinkellner and Cheri Steinkellner and directed by Timothy Björklund, it was broadcast on Disney's One Saturday Morning on ABC and later Toon Disney. A feature film version was released in 2004 (with most of the cast from the show reprising their roles). The show ran from 2000 to 2002. The show was influenced by Gary Baseman's dog, Hubcaps. He would wonder what the dog would do while he was gone. He made this show in honor of him, with Spot portraying Hubcaps.