TF2 started with nine mercenaries, each with his own distinct personality. Because they live inside a frantic multiplayer shooter, though, the only facets of those personalities people got to see were the screaming, shooting, and being-on-fire parts. Enter the Meet the Team shorts, showcasing the mercs in their off-hours - arguing with their parents, barking orders at their head collections, or just strumming a guitar by the campfire. Also they made a movie about a sandwich.