Team Kaylie

After another run in with trouble, selfie-obsessed, teen celebrity Kaylie Konrad is sent to serve her community as the leader of an after school wilderness club for preteens. Kaylie's idea of roughing it is braving a wrinkle on the red carpet, so this punishment seems like an absolute disaster. But, being pushed out of her comfort zone will prove that she has so much more to offer than just a pretty face. The series stars Bryana Salaz (NBC’s The Voice season 7, Netflix’ Malibu Rescue).