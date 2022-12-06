Not Available

The physics-defying obstacle course competition American Ninja Warrior hits a whole new level with Team Ninja Warrior, where for the first time ever, the mother of all obstacle courses is now built for two. ANW's Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman host some of the greatest past Warrior competitors as they race head-to-head in a newly designed, but equally punishing, dual running course that incorporates speed, superhuman agility, skill and strategy. Coming January 2016 to Esquire Network.