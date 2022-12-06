Not Available

Dirty Sanchez, known as Team Sanchez in the United States, is the name of a British television series created by MTV as a British version of the popular series Jackass. It features three Welshmen, Matthew Pritchard, Lee Dainton, Michael "Pancho" Locke and one man from Plymouth, Dan "Joycey" Joyce. They met together through a mutual love of skateboarding and a crude sense of humour, whereby they try and outdo each other by causing as much pain and humiliation as possible to each other.