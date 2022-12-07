Not Available

"Team Umizoomi," a pre-school educational series on Nickelodeon, combines action-adventure missions with an interactive math curriculum designed to help kids develop self-confidence in their math abilities and appreciate the many ways in which mathematics shapes their world. "Team Umizoomi" is a half hour series that mixes 2D and 3D animation with live action to create Umi City, a uniquely patterned urban environment.