Not Available

Reporter Du Xiao Su falls in love with Shao Zhen Rong who is a respectable doctor. One day, he meets an accident where he was killed in a mudslide leaving Xiao Su in grief. She works herself to the point of exhaustion and eventually hospitalized. All her suffering was witnessed by Lei Yu Zheng who silently helps her. This sparks envy and hatred from the second female lead. Several schemes cause the downfall of Yu Zheng's company. Xiao Su helps Yu zheng to make a comeback