Constable Zakharov, while being on vacation, happened to go to a theater. The main actor got killed right on a stage. Zakharov gets involved in the crime scene investigation. Next time the theater opens a show another person got killed. Zakharov suspects that there is an evil plan in the play, according to which all actors of that theater should die. Zakharov is set to outrun the evil plan and find the killer before next actor got hit.