Tech Talk Today

From the producers of Naked and Afraid comes "100 Miles from Nowhere", an Animal Planet series that follows adventurer Matt Galland and his two best buddies, Danny Bryson and Blake Josephson. In each episode, the trio of fun-loving regular guys chooses remote, extreme locations throughout the globe where cameras - let alone people - rarely have gone. Matt, Danny and Blake's mission is straightforward: to get off life's usual humdrum path for a more exciting, daring and off-the-beaten one. In just three or four days, the guys trek approximately 100 miles and burn up to 10,000 calories on foot, raft, skis and even skateboard while they document and shoot their own escapades with absolutely no crew. Every single second on the ground is self-shot. Each expedition causes major wear and tear on their bodies, so the guys must reach their bear box drops, which are pre-arranged at set points to replenish their supplies, strength and stamina. Their incredible journeys take them to extreme landscapes - including steep mountains, insufferably hot deserts, freezing-cold canyons and snake-infested jungles. They push their endurance to the limit and sometimes even their friendship. The quests are never easy and are sometimes dangerous, but they always are packed with thrilling surprises and breathtaking footage of the planet's splendor.