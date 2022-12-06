Not Available

Ted (Stephen Tompinkson) is an alien come to earth to find love and where better to begin his search than the Lake District, an area rich in romantic heritage and full of tranquil lakes ideal to hide a spaceship in. Ted is an outcast on his own planet, where the inhabitants have evolved so far that they are hermaphrodites. He is one of the rare single sex aliens condemned to a life in search of contact. Alice (Dawn French) works in the local tourist office with her friend Jo (Katy Kavanagh - Bob and Rose, The Cops). She is the long suffering girlfriend of Barry (Owen Teale - Catherine Cookson's 15 Streets, Ballykissangel), the village Bobby, who alternates between dumping his washing on Alice's doorstep with disappearing on illicit jaunts with his friends. Alice dreams of a real romance akin to Darcy and Elisabeth and it seems her life is set to change when Ted appears on her doorstep. Worlds collide when Ted and Alice meet, however all is not as it seems...