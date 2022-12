Not Available

Kazuko Yamase (Aoi Morikawa) is a 23-year-old, broken-hearted freeter. One day, she sees a knitted teddy bear that really appeals to her. She decides to buy it. Later, the knitted teddy bear suddenly speaks! Within the teddy bear, Yasuo Amano's (Sho Aikawa) spirit lives. He is the person who knitted the teddy bear and he was also detective. Kazuko then becomes involved in a case with Yasuo and helps to solve the case.