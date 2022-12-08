Not Available

Curfews, grounding, raging hormones... a teen’s world can be both an exciting and frustrating place. Just as teenagers start wanting to explore more and take control of their own lives, their parents are often struggling to let go. And everything can become a battleground – from MSN, chores and mealtimes to getting up, going out, school, drink and drugs. Many parents despair that their happy, loving kids have turned into rebellious, uncommunicative aliens overnight – and there’s no way back... But help is at hand. In Teen Terrors to Teen Angels, straight-talking psychologists Laverne Antrobus and Stephen Briers team up to help teens and their parents call a truce. With objective insights into a whole raft of problems, they step in to suggest new ways forward for families at their wits end with their teens’ behaviour. The challenge is to see whether teens and parents can follow their advice and turn around often explosive conflict. But that means both sides must face up to their shortcomings and learn to avoid the triggers for trouble.