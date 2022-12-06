Not Available

Welcome to the Teen Big Brother : The Experiment guide at TV Tome. In August 2003, eight 18-Year Olds moved into the Big Brother house for ten days. They were taking part in a special edition of popular Reality TV programme Big Brother. Just like the original version of the show, there every move would be recorded on video tape. Teen Big Brother started life as a special Channel 4 Educational Programme, which was due to air in 2004 as part of C4 Schools - a section of the schedule devoted to educational programming. But after producers edited the programme, they found the footage so compelling they consulted Channel 4 as they felt the show desserved a more popular time slot, and the series was moved to October 2002, in which a week's episodes will be shown airing the best of the contestants 10 day stay. Thiere were also changes to the format that were made. Since the show was pre-recorded there was no public eviction votes as in previous incarnations of the format, instead th