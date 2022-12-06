Not Available

The Teen Titans are five heroes under one roof. Their names: Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy They live in a large tower in the shape of a T that they call Titan Tower. No secret identities. No school. Just superheroes being superheroes. They must go up against their arch nemesis, Slade, and his evil minions. What he really plans to do is unknown but one thing's for sure... he's an evil madman.