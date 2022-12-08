Not Available

"Teen Trouble" is a gripping series hosted by teen behavior specialist, author and motivational speaker Josh Shipp. In each episode, Shipp serves as the last hope for troubled families desperate to save their out-of-control teens and gives them the critical help they need to avoid tragedy. He will embed himself into the hidden lives of at-risk teens on dangerous, self-destructive paths - taking drugs, stealing from their families, abusing alcohol and breaking the law. Born an orphan and bounced around in many different foster homes until he figured out how to turn a mess into a message, Shipp has been through it all and has an unconventional method to get through to teens and their parents.