Not Available

Teen Wolf

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The series revolves around social outcast Scott McCall, a high school student living in the town of Beacon Hills. Scott's life drastically changes when he is bitten by a werewolf, becoming one himself. He must henceforth learn to balance his problematic new identity with his day-to-day teenage life. The following characters are instrumental to his struggle: Stiles, his best friend; Allison, his love interest who comes from a family of werewolf hunters; and Derek, a mysterious werewolf with a dark past. Throughout the series, he strives to keep his loved ones safe while maintaining normal relationships with them.

Cast

Tyler PoseyScott McCall
Dylan O'BrienStiles Stilinski
Holland RodenLydia Martin
Shelley HennigMalia Tate
Ian BohenPeter Hale
Dylan SprayberryLiam Dunbar

