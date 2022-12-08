Teen Wolf: The Animated Series

Not Available

Teen Wolf, known as The Cartoon Adventures of Teen Wolf in the United Kingdom, is an animated American television series broadcast from 1986 to 1987 that was produced by Southern Star Productions in association with Clubhouse Pictures. It was based on the 1985 live-action film, Teen Wolf. The series is about a teenage boy and his family who can transform into werewolves. Focusing on themes of coming of age and fitting in. While generally keeping true to the main ideas, this version made some changes from the film.