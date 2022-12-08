Teenage Fairytale Dropouts

Not Available

It's tough being a teenager. School. Family. Social life. Social networks. It's a lot of pressure, especially if you're expected to follow in your parents’ footsteps and become, say, a doctor or a lawyer or a giant or a… Hey, wait a minute. A giant?! Yes. A giant. Or worse, a Tooth Fairy. Now that’s pressure. So imagine if your parents were iconic fairytale characters with celebrity status who can cast amazing spells, fly on tiny fairy wings or take out an entire village with a single stomp of their big toe? Wouldn’t that make your teen life even harder? Yup. Especially if you're like Jeremiah, Trafalgar and Fury and you've got your own ideas about what’s important in life! Fairy Tale Estates is a fantastical world where people live in shoes and gingerbread houses. The highest-rating reality show is about three pigs and a wolf trying to make a go of it in a one-bedroom cottage. Despite the enchanted setting Jeremiah, Trafalgar and Fury have typical teen dramas with their family, friends and school, only with a fairy tale twist!