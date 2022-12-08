Not Available

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in an all-new animated series on Nickelodeon! Surfacing topside for the first time on their fifteenth birthday, the titular turtles, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello, find that life out of the sewers isn't exactly what they thought it would be. Now the turtles must work together as a team to take on new enemies that arise to take over New York City.

Cast

Jason BiggsLeonardo
Rob PaulsenDonatello
Sean AstinRaphael
Greg CipesMichelangelo
Hoon LeeSplinter / Hamato Yoshi
Mae WhitmanApril O’Neil

