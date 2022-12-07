Not Available

Sakaki Ryo is a young man in the outskirts of Tokyo and has experienced a series of setbacks in life - such as giving up his childhood dreams of playing soccer and being unable to settle into a job. One day, his best friend Eitaro tells, the number-one host of a Roppongi club. Wanting to help out Eitaro, Ryo heads to Roppongi with him to try to settle the matter. After the arrogant Renjo issues Ryo a challenge, Ryo enters the world of the nightlife in an effort to compete against Renjo as a host.