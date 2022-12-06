Tekkaman Blade 2

Not Available

10 years have passed since the end of the original Tekkaman Blade, and a new generation of Tekkaman must confront a powerful new enemy while rebuilding their forces. D-Boy/Blade, the title character of the preceding Tekkaman anime, appears here as well but no longer plays a major role. The main character this time around is Yumi Francois, a young and bumbling mechanic who proves to be the unlikely third candidate for the elite Tekkaman fighting trio. Thrust into battle with very little training, she must earn the trust and confidence of her team-mates if she is to succeed and survive.