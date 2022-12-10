Not Available

Earth's defense forces are engaged in a losing battle with the evil alien race called the venomoids led by Darkon. During this time frame a ship plummets towards Earth and explodes, and out walks a stranger named Blade, unscathed, but suffering from amnesia. In his possession is a Tekno crystal, which he can use to transform himself into Teknoman, an unstoppable fighting machine. As the war turns in their favour, they learn that Darkon is breeding Teknomen from humans one of which looks exactly like Blade. Where did these humans come from and why is Blade able to transform into a Teknoman?