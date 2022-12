Not Available

Telejornal is a news program aired each day at 20:00 on the Portuguese public television channel RTP1, the flagship channel of Rádio e Televisão de Portugal. The first show aired in 1959 and has kept its name since. The title translates as tele-journal. The term 'Telejornal' in Portugal has become synonymous with television news. The show is one of the most viewed in the country and the oldest long-running of Portuguese television.