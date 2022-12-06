Not Available

Telenovela

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Unbelievable Entertainment

If you think the steamy sex, sensational scandals and heart wrenching heartbreak on Latino soap operas are a little extreme, just wait until you see what happens behind the scenes! Eva Longoria stars in this new comedy about Ana Sofia, a sizzling TV superstar, and her lively family of cast and crew all competing to steal the spotlight. When the cameras turn off, the drama turns up as Ana battles pesky network execs, drunken scriptwriters, narcissistic co-stars and an unfortunately familiar new on-screen love interest.

Cast

Eva LongoriaAna Sofia Calderon
Jencarlos CanelaXavier Castillo
Diana Maria RivaMimi Moncada
Jose Moreno BrooksGael Garnica
Alex MenesesIsabela Santamaria
Amaury NolascoRodrigo Suarez

