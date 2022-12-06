Telenovela

If you think the steamy sex, sensational scandals and heart wrenching heartbreak on Latino soap operas are a little extreme, just wait until you see what happens behind the scenes! Eva Longoria stars in this new comedy about Ana Sofia, a sizzling TV superstar, and her lively family of cast and crew all competing to steal the spotlight. When the cameras turn off, the drama turns up as Ana battles pesky network execs, drunken scriptwriters, narcissistic co-stars and an unfortunately familiar new on-screen love interest.
|Eva Longoria
|Ana Sofia Calderon
|Jencarlos Canela
|Xavier Castillo
|Diana Maria Riva
|Mimi Moncada
|Jose Moreno Brooks
|Gael Garnica
|Alex Meneses
|Isabela Santamaria
|Amaury Nolasco
|Rodrigo Suarez
View Full Cast >