The eccentric Oh Hyun Jae was a peerless criminal profiler until a bomb planted by a serial killer took the life of his young fiancée, causing him to become a recluse. When a serial killer long thought dead returns to terrorize the city, rising star of the police, Hwang Hwa Young, resolves to outwit the killer. To do so, she teams up with both Oh and the remarkable rookie cop Cha Soo Young, whose photographic memory may prove to be a powerful crime-fighting weapon.