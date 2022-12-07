Not Available

Tell Me You Love Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This relationship drama brings viewers into the lives of three couples in committed relationships with intimacy problems. Jamie and Hugo are engaged and having doubts about fidelity, Carolyn and Palek are trying to have a baby, while Katie and David are parents who can't find time for sex. All three couples find themselves in therapy with a psychologist, Dr. May Foster. The show was created by Cynthia Mort; the pilot will be directed by Patricia Rozema, and will be executive produced by Gavin Polone and Vivian Cannon.

Cast

David SelbyArthur Foster
Tim DeKayDavid
Adam ScottPalek
Ally WalkerKatie
Jane AlexanderDr. May Foster
Sonya WalgerCarolyn

