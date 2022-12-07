Tell Me You Love Me

Not Available

This relationship drama brings viewers into the lives of three couples in committed relationships with intimacy problems. Jamie and Hugo are engaged and having doubts about fidelity, Carolyn and Palek are trying to have a baby, while Katie and David are parents who can't find time for sex. All three couples find themselves in therapy with a psychologist, Dr. May Foster. The show was created by Cynthia Mort; the pilot will be directed by Patricia Rozema, and will be executive produced by Gavin Polone and Vivian Cannon.