Tellytales is where well-known and lesser-known myths, legends and tales from around the world jump off the pages and straight into the child's imagination. It's a mix of a pop-up book, silent movie and magical stage play. Using both animation and live action, children are at the heart of each episode telling the tales, helping to create the artwork and performing all the songs. From England's 'Jack and the Beanstalk' to Egypt's 'Dancing Rose' and North America's 'The Racing Princess' to Russia's 'The Magic Porridge Pot', Tellytales immerses the audience in some of the world's most exciting traditional stories while exploring different cultures and landscapes. In each episode, the tale or legend comes from a different country. Tellytales is a BBC Wales production and children from primary schools in Cardiff helped to create the artwork for the series.