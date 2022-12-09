Not Available

TEMPLARIOS takes us back to the origins of the Order of the Temple, focusing on the Iberian Peninsula; in the First and Second Crusade, and the events that late eleventh and early twelfth century, led to a new mindset and proliferation of a new model: the warrior monks. The series focuses particularly on the influence of the Order in the creation of Portugal and in the first Crusades and the impact that resulted in a fully immersed Iberian Reconquista. We'll see how a normal person at that time, as a child, you can become at the same time, in the most enlightened men, a religious fanatic and a perfect killing machine. Recreate the great moments experienced by our protagonists; Hugues de Payens, Urban II, Alexios I, Saint-Omer, Alfonso the Battler, Rodrigo Diaz de Vivar, Peter the Hermit, Ramón Berenguer, Afonso I of Portugal, Gualdim Pays or King Baldwin II of Jerusalem. Discover the great battles and chases made famous to the Order, the origin of many of their myths, the search for knowledge, the light and the darkest secrets of the Temple ... And with the help of leading experts in the Order, we will discover how was the mentality of that era, which moved to the Knights Templar and what motivated them. (translated in google translator :-P )