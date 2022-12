Not Available

Cha Seok Hoon (Kwon Sang Woo) is mired in massive debt, but there's one way out: complete submission to Yoo Se Young (Choi Ji Woo), a rich femme fatale willing to bail out Seok Hoon in exchange for his servility. But between his marriage to Na Hong Joo (Park Ha Sun) and Se Young's increasingly demanding advances, Seok Hoon quickly discovers his lifeline is a huge deal breaker.