Temptation Island is a great reality series in which four unmarried couples travel to an exotic location to test the strenght of their revelationship. When couples arrive to the exotic location, 26 singles have been presented to them. When the whole story finishes they all get back together at bonfire where they decide about the future of their revelationships. ¢ Season One: Shannon & Andy, Mandy & Billy, Valerie & Kaya, Ytossie & Taheed ¢ Season Two: Catherine & Edmundo, John & Shannon, Thomas & Nikkole, Genevieve & Tony/replaced by Mark & Kelley ¢ Season Three: Anthony & Stephanie, Eric & Cristin, Jason & Kara, Michael & Melissa. Some recaps from Fox.com. Some airdates from TV Guide.