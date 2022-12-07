Not Available

Temptation of Going Home

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The popular Korean drama Temptation of Wife is remade in the Hunan TV series Hui Jia De You Huo. The urban romance drama tells a captivating story surrounding the hypothesis of "How would I live my life if I were to start again in a different identity?" For Lin Pinru, that would mean the metamorphosis from a meek, dutiful housewife to an independent and determined modern woman. Devoted to her husband, Pinru used to live a simple, happy life. But when she bitterly finds out that he's had a secret affair with her best friend, things culminate in her "rebirth" as a different person to take revenge on those who betrayed her...

Cast

