Temptation of Going Home

The popular Korean drama Temptation of Wife is remade in the Hunan TV series Hui Jia De You Huo. The urban romance drama tells a captivating story surrounding the hypothesis of "How would I live my life if I were to start again in a different identity?" For Lin Pinru, that would mean the metamorphosis from a meek, dutiful housewife to an independent and determined modern woman. Devoted to her husband, Pinru used to live a simple, happy life. But when she bitterly finds out that he's had a secret affair with her best friend, things culminate in her "rebirth" as a different person to take revenge on those who betrayed her...