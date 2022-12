Not Available

In Tenkai Knights, teenagers Guren, Ceylan, Chooki and Toxsa accidentally stumbled into an interdimensional portal and ended up on the world known as Quarton. They emerged as Bravenwolf, Tributon, Lydendor and Valorn, the legendary Tenkai Knights. Now these four friends hold the fate of two worlds in their powerful robotic hands and must master amazing powers to stop the evil Vilius and his army of shapeshifting robots from destroying both Quarton and Earth.