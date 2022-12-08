Tenma san ga Yuku

Not Available

Hokai Tenma has a special power... he can communicate with ghosts. It is a power that has been passed down through many generations in his family. However, his cowardly nature means that each time he sees a ghost, he would scream and drop into a dead faint. Unfortunately for Tenma, his family runs a ghost-busting business, a company that is popularly knows as 「Obake」 which he is managing since the death of his father. He has 2 staff under him; Okasaki Akira, a new joinee who had joined the company thinking that it is a software gaming company, and Daikoku Keizo, who was Tenma's father, Tendo's right hand-man. Each time they have a commission, Tenma is on tenterhooks, anticipating the appearances of the ghosts. Yet, each time he does see them, rather than forcefully capturing them, Tenma tends to gently persuade them to leave behind all their regrets left in this world, and free themselves to cross-over to the other world.