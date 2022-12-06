Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales

Not Available

The cartoon series revolved around Tennessee Tuxedo the penguin, and his best friend Chumley the Walrus. The pair lived (not always willingly) at the Megapolis Zoo, under the control of the ill-tempered zoo director Stanley Livingston, and his zookeeper assistant Flunky. It was on one of Stanley’s journeys that Tennessee met Stanley. Actually, it was Chumley that Stanley wanted, as Chumley was at the South Pole. Thus Chumley was a one of a kind: a South Pole walrus. Tennessee agreed to accompany Chumley and Stanley back to the zoo.