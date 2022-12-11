Tensai Yanagisawa Kyouju no Seikatsu

Not Available

This drama is based on a story that ran for 14 years in the Kodansha published weekly manga Morning. Yoshinori Yanagisawa is an economics professor at International Cultural University. He keeps to the right of the sidewalk when he walks, and doesn't cross the street any place other than a crosswalk. He loves low-cost, great tasting dried fish, and will walk to the end of the earth to get one. No matter what has happened to him during his day, he always goes to bed at 9 p.m. Today, Yoshinori's day began with an argument with his daughter Setsuko about whether to cross the street at a crosswalk or not.