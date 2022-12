Not Available

The 83rd Asadora, which aired in 2010-2011, Teppan stars Miori Takimoto as Murakami Akari, a girl from Onomichi, and Sumiko Fuji as Tanaka Hatsune, a grandmother from Osaka. Akari loves okonomiyaki and playing the trumpet - her dream is that she can someday earn a living from playing the trumpet. When she encounters a woman from Osaka throwing a trumpet into the sea, neither of their lives will ever be the same again...