Teppan Shojo Akane

Not Available

Kagura Akane is the daughter of a family who runs a teppanyaki place in Tokyo. But when her mother died of illness. Her father Tetsuma, who was called the “No.1 teppanyaki chef in Japan.” lost interest in his work and dissapeared. Akane was left to manage and protect the restaurant all by herself. But because of her fathers accumulated debts she is ordered to close the restaurant. She later regains her passion towards teppanyaki and ends up searching for his father in order to protect the restaurant.