Tequila and Bonetti

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MCA Television

Nick Bonetti is a cop from New York who accidentally shot a boy. His department felt that it would be best that he leave New York until all the excitement dies down. So he is sent to California, and far as he is concerned, it's like being sent to another planet, and as far as the locals are concerned, he is an outsider. He is teamed with a dog named Tequila, who is not exactly Rin tin tin. But they try to work as best as they can.

Cast

Jack ScaliaDetective Nick Bonetti
Mariska HargitayOfficer Angela Garcia
Charles RocketCapitano Midian Knight
Terry FunkSergente Nuzo

