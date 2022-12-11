Not Available

"Tere Mere Beech" is a story of desire, misdirection, love, regret and gathering. The story highlights the lives of Hareem and Fahad, both belonging to varied backgrounds however have normal attributes of desire for cash and common joys. Hareem is raised by her auntie who is married into a well off family. Her aunt and uncle's unconditional love has made her self-obsessed, self-important and discourteous, and she sees herself misfit among her own blood relations. Her uncle Shabir Sahib chooses to pass on his wealth to Hareem however dies in an accident before he could compose his will.