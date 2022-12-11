Not Available

Teresa de Jesús is a 1984 film mini-series that premiered on Spanish television in 1984. It presents the life of Teresa of Avila, a Spanish saint, mystic, and doctor of the Roman Catholic Church. Its dialogue is in Spanish, but versions with English subtitles are available. The film stars Concha Velasco as Teresa. Also appearing are Gonzalo Abril as Lorenzo de Cepeda, María Massip as Juana Suárez, Francisco Rabal as Peter of Alcantara, Héctor Alterio, and Marina Saura as another nun. It tells the story of Teresa's life from age 23 until her death at age 67.