Terraria - The Animated Series

Element Animation first became popular when they released a video entitled “An Egg’s Guide To Minecraft” they were later advertised by a fellow YouTuber, Sethbling, after they created a collaborative animated video with him called “Bite-Sized Minecraft”. Before this point they had been releasing a web-series known as “The Crack” for 14 months which gained them approx. 3,000 subscribers. That number has risen dramatically over the few months that followed; they currently have subscribers and over 10,000 million video views. The videos they upload vary slightly, their original series “The Crack” currently has 20 episodes and is into its second season; however, this series hasn’t had a new episode since “An Egg’s Guide to Minecraft” was first posted. Element turned “An Egg’s Guide to Minecraft” into a series following the success of the first episode and they release each installment roughly once a month. Sometimes, between episodes they have other short videos such as “10 Minutes of Mustache” or “Nom Egg/Pig/Thing”. In the past they have released V-logs 1 and 2, they are also planning a third. In the v-logs, the viewers can contribute their questions, comments or fan art for it to be presented in the next v-log. Element Animation has a second channel known as “Element Shorts” in which they create even shorter animations, the shortest being 14 seconds, including the outro.