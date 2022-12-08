Not Available

Territory Cops follows on from the hugely successful CI Network series Kalgoorlie Cops - ASTRA Award winner for Most Outstanding Reality Program and the highest-rating documentary series in subscription television history when launched. This latest action-packed ten-part series, exclusive to Foxtel, provides a unique, access-all-areas pass into the lives of Australia’s least-known, yet busiest, police force. The Northern Territory is filled with stunning scenery. Home to Kakadu National Park and the iconic Uluru, it draws millions of visitors each year who come to take pleasure in its ancient, rugged landscape and warm, tropical climate. Behind the picturesque scenery is the drama that comes with any capital city – and at the centre of all the action is the Darwin police force, the heart and soul of Territory Cops. Located on the colourful Mitchell Street strip and arguably the busiest of all the stations in the Northern Territory, the Darwin team on any given day can tackle anything from assault to homicide, theft, missing people, crocodile attacks, drug trafficking and organised crime. Each episode focuses on three major storylines, using the latest in camera technology to follow the hard-working police as they face head-on the vast array of incidents that can occur at any time of the day or night. Viewers will also get to know a core team from Darwin’s police headquarters – the real people behind the uniforms, who put their lives on the line every day one of Australia’s largest region.