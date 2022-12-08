Not Available

Lee Woo Joo meets Kang Tae Min, a man who was taught in the art of tasting wine. Tae Min inherited the wine production from his family and opens Woo Joo's eyes to the world of wine. He has a steady relationship with his girlfriend, Ji Seon, but wavers when he meets the spunky Woo Joo. Joey Park has a deep, dark secret that has haunted him for most of his life. He accidentally set the fire that killed Tae Min's parents. How will Tae Min feel when he learns that a friend caused his parents' death?